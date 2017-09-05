Alleged Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Renders Appear And Reveal Its Design

Xiaomi had already announced that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will be announced on September 11, and Qualcomm also confirmed that the phone will ship with the Snapdragon 835, well, following those two announcements, the alleged Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 renders have just surfaced. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to see two images that are showing off the alleged design of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. The first image lets you take a look at the upper side of the Mi MIX 2, and as you can see, this is basically all-display, no bezels here whatsoever, and the glass on top of the display seems to be slightly curved.

The second image in the gallery lets us take a look at the bottom side of the phone, well, its front side, and you will notice a small chin here. The device’s front-facing camera lies in the lower right corner, and the device’s display seems to ship with rounded corners, which is something we’ve seen on a number of devices thus far, including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, LG G6, LG V30 and the Galaxy Note 8. If this leak is accurate, the Mi MIX 2 will be almost all-display, its screen-to-body ratio will be incredibly high. Do take these images with a grain of salt though, as we’ve seen a ton of different designs of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 thus far. Having said that, the Mi MIX 2’s front panel surfaced quite recently, not to mention that its specs appeared as well. Those specs were a bit off base, though, as the rumor claimed that the Mi MIX 2 will ship with the Snapdragon 836, and now we know that is not true, as Qualcomm confirmed that it will come with the Snapdragon 835. In addition to that, that rumor said that Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the phone, which is also probably not true, as it’s hard to believe Xiaomi already managed to adapt its MIUI OS to Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo, which was announced quite recently, but we’ll see.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will probably be made out of metal and ceramic, just like its predecessor, though Xiaomi still hasn’t confirmed anything of the sort. The device will pack in 6GB or 8GB of RAM on the inside, though it’s possible that both variants will be available. The device is expected to ship with a rather large display, as its predecessor came with a 6.4-inch panel, so it’s possible, even probable, that the Mi MIX 2 will also ship with a panel that is larger than 6 inches.

