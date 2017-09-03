Alleged Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Frame & Screen Photos Show Up Online

A newly revealed photo leak has hit the web today which, according to the source, shows off the frame of the much-rumored Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. It also reportedly shows off the front side of the device, including the screen, albeit without the front display panel attached. Previous leaks have, however, reportedly provided a clear look at the front panel itself, which could mean that the only thing left is for Xiaomi to put it all together and present it to the world officially.

Bearing in mind that, as with all leaks, the images in question could turn out to be inaccurate. However, if they turn out to be the real deal, the frame of Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2 looks to fit in perfectly with the rumored high-end specs the device is expected to arrive with. The images appear to show an all-metal frame, with no bezels surrounding each edge of the display and only a thin bezel along the bottom. The frame itself is also relatively thin and, although it can be difficult to gauge size from a photograph, also appears to match earlier rumors suggesting it would launch with a generous 6.2-inch display. Beyond that, the image reveals a dual, bottom-firing speaker setup along the bottom edge. The speakers themselves have been placed to either side of the USB Type-C port, which resides at the center.

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2 has been getting a lot of attention in terms of leaks and rumors over the past several days. That shouldn’t be altogether surprising with consideration for at least one rumor suggesting it would arrive with up to a staggering 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal flash storage, a 4,400 mAh battery, and a next-generation Snapdragon 826 SoC. All of that is currently expected to be driving the latest iteration of Android, Android 8.0 Oreo. Putting all of that together with the newly leaked image of an alleged Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 frame builds a picture showing what could a solid contender for the best Android smartphone of the year. Thankfully, nobody will have to wait too long to see if all of these rumors and speculation add up. Xiaomi is expected to reveal the device itself on September 11.