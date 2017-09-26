Alleged OPPO R11S Prototype Leaks In Real-Life Images

A couple of leaked live photos showcasing what appears to be a prototype smartphone wrapped in a thick protective case emerged from China earlier today, with the source claiming this is the OPPO R11S. The source gives no additional context and this is virtually the first time for the aforementioned moniker to be mentioned online, so as usual in such cases, a healthy amount of skepticism is advised while exploring the possibility of this new OPPO device being in the works.

Assuming that this is indeed a new smartphone bearing the OPPO R11S name, the device will likely be a direct sequel to the existing OPPO R11 series introduced this summer. However, unlike the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus, there is a possibility for the prototype device at hand to have a full-screen display, at least judging by the gray protective case’s relatively thin upper and side bezels. Either way, the smartphone seems to feature on-screen buttons which can further fuel the idea of a full-screen panel, however, the lower bezel is not entirely exposed in the live photos so there’s no way of telling for sure if the device truly features this particular aesthetic. The protective case itself is quite rough and doesn’t look like an accessory for the consumer market, which is not unusual for prototype devices that are generally not ready for the eyes of the general public.

The source didn’t share any other details regarding the smartphone’s specifications, so the only point of reference in this regard lies in the aforementioned OPPO R11 lineup officially launched this summer. Both the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset housing eight Kryo 260 CPU cores and an Adreno 512 graphics chip, 64GB of storage expandable via a microSD card by up to an additional 256GB, a dual camera setup comprising a 20-megapixel unit coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 20-megapixel front-facing shooter. In terms of what sets them apart, the Plus model packs a larger 6.0-inch display instead of a 5.5-inch panel and makes use of 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB, as well as having a more generous 4,000mAh battery. Assuming that the alleged OPPO R11S will be a direct sequel to the Rss lineup, logic dictates it should improve upon at least some of the aforementioned features, but only time will tell if this apparent prototype will ever be commercialized.