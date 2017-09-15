Alleged Huawei Mate 10 CAD Renders Surface With Dual Cameras

The Huawei Mate 10 has been popping up for a while now, and the phone’s alleged CAD images have just popped up. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see quite a few images which seemingly reveal the design of the Huawei Mate 10. Now, for those of you who might have missed it, CAD-based renders of the Huawei Mate 10 actually surfaced earlier this month, and these two designs definitely resemble one another, which means that the renders were probably legit and based on these CAD images.

In any case, if the leaked CAD images are accurate, the Huawei Mate 10 will sport really thin side bezels, and it will sport a front-facing fingerprint scanner / home button. That key will probably not be clickable, though, you can expect to get a capacitive home button instead, as was the case with the Huawei Mate P10 and P10 Plus, for example. Based on these images we cannot say whether the device will sport a unibody metal build, or will it be made out of metal and glass, but it is more likely we’ll get a metal unibody build. The Huawei Mate 10 will sport vertically-aligned cameras on the back, while the laser autofocus and dual-LED, dual tone flash will flank those two cameras. Sensors above the display, and the phone’s earpiece are also easily visible in the provided images, and you can also see that a Type-C USB port will be placed on the bottom of the phone, along with the device’s loudspeaker. A 3.5mm headphone jack will be included on the top of the device, along with what seems to be an IR blaster. All of the device’s physical, clickable button will be placed on the right, while the SIM card tray is located on the left.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro will sport a different design, if leaks are to be believed. Unlike the Huawei Mate 10, the Mate 10 Pro will not ship with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it will sport even thinner bezels all around. Its fingerprint scanner will be placed on the back, and both phones will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor which was announced at this year’s IFA in Berlin. The Huawei Mate 10 is also expected to sport a rather large display, it will be at least 5.9 inches big, and you can expect to get an 18:9 aspect ratio here.

