Alleged Google Pixel 2 & Pixel XL 2’s Screen Protectors Leak

Supposed screen protectors for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 appeared in more than half a dozen real-life images earlier today shortly after a similar leak came to light, giving more credence to numerous reports about the upcoming Android flagship duo. The photographs that can be seen in the gallery below indicate that the smaller Pixel 2 is set to mostly succeed the design of the original Pixel series, featuring a relatively conventional aesthetic characterized by regularly sized bezels. The device apparently won’t be sporting a physical Home button this year either and its bottom bezel will seemingly house what may be at least one front-facing stereo speaker, as suggested by the cutout seen on the leaked protector. The earpiece of the Pixel 2 may stretch across half of its top bezel through the center, with the secondary camera of the smartphone apparently being situated in its top-left corner. The leaked screen protector seems to be designed for a regular widescreen image format, indicating that the Pixel 2 will have a display panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

The supposed screen protector for the Pixel XL 2 hints at a more contemporary-looking device with an 18:9 (2:1) edge-to-edge screen and minimal top and bottom bezels. The handset will feature one or possibly two front-facing speakers and its earpiece seems to be significantly smaller compared to the possible Pixel 2, whereas its imaging sensor for selfies and video calls also seems to be located near the left corner of its top bezel. Both newly uncovered screen protectors are black but that doesn’t necessarily suggest that Google will be offering such a color variant for either one of its upcoming flagships which are set to be officially announced on October 4th.

According to previous reports, the Pixel 2 is manufactured by HTC whose mobile phone division was partially absorbed by Google earlier this month, whereas the larger Pixel XL 2 is supposed to be produced by LG Electronics. HTC’s Edge Sense and Boombass technologies are said to be part of the Pixel 2 and may also make their way to the larger device, with both of them being rumored to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of native storage at a minimum. Apart from the new smartphone series, Google’s October event may also see the introduction of a smaller Google Home speaker and a Chrome OS-powered Pixelbook, industry sources said earlier this year.