Alleged Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Front Panels Pop Up

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be announced on October 4, and their front panels have just surfaced. Now, earlier today, specifications and some additional info regarding these two phones popped up, claiming that both devices will ship with dual, front-facing stereo speakers, and that the Pixel 2 XL will sport a curved display. Well, these front panels more or less report the same thing, read on.

If you take a look at the provided images, you will be able to see that the Pixel 2 will be considerably smaller than the Pixel 2 XL, which was to be expected. Despite that, however, the Pixel 2 will sport considerably more bezels than the Pixel 2 XL, both on its sides, and above and below its display. Cutouts for the front-facing speakers are easy to spot here, and judging by these front panels, the Pixel 2 might sport a larger camera sensor on its front side, as the front-facing camera cutout is considerably bigger on the Pixel 2’s front panel. The Pixel 2 XL will also sport some bezel on the sides, but those bezels will not be easily noticeable thanks to the curved display that this phone will ship with. Speaking of which, the Pixel 2 XL will ship with a QHD panel, while the Pixel 2 will sport a fullHD display. A rumor that popped up earlier today did not mention anything regarding a screen ratio of those two displays, but chances are we’re looking at an 18:9 display aspect ratio here, at least in the Pixel 2 XL’s case, but we’ll see, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Having said that, these two phones will probably be made out of metal and glass, while both phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. IP67 certification for water and dust resistance will be included for both phones, according to an earlier rumor, while both phones will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The Pixel 2 will sport a 2,700mAh non-removable battery, it seems, while the larger Pixel 2 handset will come with a 3,520mAh non-removable battery. Both phones will support fast charging, and it seems like Google will announce 64GB and 128GB storage models for both phones.