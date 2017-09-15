Alleged Alcatel 5 (2018) Shows Slimmed Down Bezels Online

A newly leaked image tweeted out by Evan Blass seems to point to an Alcatel device hitting in 2018 with slimmed down bezels and a much more modern look. More specifically, the tweet refers to the device – pictured above – as the “Alcatel 5.” There aren’t any details to be had alongside the post and the rendered device is partially obscured by a case. Moreover, as with all leaks or rumors, the image itself could turn out to be less than genuine. With that said, there are a few notable differences between the appearance of the device pictured and Alcatel’s past efforts.

The most immediately noticeable difference is in the bezels, as Blass points out with his accompanying comment – which reads “Speaking of bezels….this is next year’s Alcatel 5 (encased).” In the case of the alleged leaked image, the bezels along the edges and bottom of the device stand out in particular because they are so much slimmer than in previous Alcatel devices. In previous devices that lower portion was more closely sized to the upper bezel, but here it looks just slightly larger than the edge bezels. If the image is authentic, that represents what will most likely be viewed as an aesthetic step forward for the manufacturer. Meanwhile, the top bezel, which houses the device’s forward-facing cameras, earpiece, and sensors, still appears to take up a significant amount of real-estate. Aside from that detail, the device frame appears to have a machined look showing through the front glass in the render. Beyond that, the top and bottom edges do not seem to be fully covered by the protective case in the image and those edges appear to be chamfered. Buttons are visible along the right-hand edge of the purported Alcatel 5, with what is assumedly the power button residing below the volume rocker.

Whether any of these details are anything near accurate for a device planned by Alcatel for 2018 remains to be seen since the company hasn’t actually announced anything yet. That’s probably down to the fact that the render applies to a device expected for next year and Alcatel has plenty to focus on for the remainder of this one. So the image and any speculation should be taken with a grain of salt for now. Bearing that in mind, the design does appear to be a step toward a more premium-focused market and it should be interesting to see if there is anything solid behind the render.