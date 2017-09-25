Alexa’s Flash Briefing Now Features Joe Biden’s Voice

Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant now have a new voice reading you news headlines. And it’s former vice president, Joe Biden. The former vice president has a new Alexa skill available that will read you the latest headlines that are curated by Biden himself. It’s a skill you need to enable on Alexa and it’s fairly easy to setup on the Google Assistant as well. These headlines come from well-established sources like The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and others.

These headlines are handpicked by Biden himself, however it’ll be interesting to see how these stories change overtime. Whether some of the headlines will be the same for a day or two in a row or not. The Alexa Skill does also allow you to ask Biden what he is reading in a specific topic, like health care or politics. And with him being a life-long politician, it’s pretty safe to assume that he is keeping up with what is still happening in the world of politics these days. It’s a pretty simple skill that is available for Alexa, as well as Google Assistant, so whether you use one of these personal assistants over the other, you’ll still get to hear Biden’s voice with the latest news.

This is part of Biden’s new podcast, where he’ll be talking about what’s happening in the world. It’s called Biden’s Briefing, and is being put together in conjunction with Ground Control. The company, Ground Control is helping Biden put this all together, and it explained that while Biden will read out each headline, he will also interject some thoughts on some articles but not all. Those other articles will be done through Ground Control’s army of voiceover actors. So you will hear Biden read off all of the headlines and also read some articles, but not all. Which makes sense, as that can become quite a bit of work for one person to do every single day. Biden’s Briefing will be available as a podcast as well, on other platforms including iTunes, Spotify and TuneIn. Since it’ll be on iTunes, it’ll also work with your favorite podcast app, like Pocket Casts which is available on virtually every single platform.