Alexa Now Supports Supports Mobile Amazon Music Streaming

Alexa now supports mobile Amazon Music streaming, allowing to use your voice to interact with your favorite tunes while on the go when listening to music from the Amazon Music mobile app on your Android smartphone. The newly added support also include iOS devices, and it will be available from today in multiple countries including the U.S., the UK, Austria, and Germany, with more countries to come in the future. If you don’t live in one of the supported countries it shouldn’t be too long before Amazon opens Alexa support for you as well, though Amazon doesn’t mention when they might expand Alexa support to other regions where the mobile app is available.

All of this is made possible with the use of the push-to-talk button within the Amazon Music app. Once this button is pushed, users only need to say “Alexa, play..” and then insert whatever song, artist, or band they’re wanting to hear music from and playback will begin. A similar feature has been available to Play Music and Spotify users through Google Assistant on supported devices which have the technology, so this essentially brings Amazon Music forward a little bit to better compete with those other services in terms of voice-activated interaction and functionality.

Taking things a step further, though, Alexa voice controls with Amazon Music will also allow users to ask Alexa to play music based on a handful of different factors, such as mood or genre, decade or tempo, and even certain song lyrics. This opens up a world of possibilities when looking to enlist Alexa in helping you find the perfect music for the occasion, whatever that occasion may be, whether it’s getting in some exercise at the gym or simply enjoying your morning commute. To use this new feature users will need to have the most recent version of Amazon Music installed, so an update will be required if the latest version isn’t already installed on your device. Alexa will also support Amazon Music streaming through the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show , Amazon Tap, and Amazon’s collection of Fire TV products like the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick for customers who have any or all of those devices in the home. Additionally, this will also work on Fire tablet and TVs with Amazon Fire TV technology built-in.