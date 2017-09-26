A Gold-Plated OPPO R11 To Mark Arena Of Valor’s Anniversary

OPPO will release a limited edition of the OPPO R11 for the anniversary of Arena of Valor, a mobile game published by Chinese internet giant Tencent. The handset will reportedly sport an 18-carat gold badge at its back modeled after the logo of the game, while the branding of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also seems to be gold. The logo and badge are placed on the red rear panel of the handset, while the front of the device and antenna bands that cross the rear panel are black. The smartphone maker will also be offering a QY7 Sports Bluetooth headset to consumers who will purchase this variant of the OPPO R11, recent reports indicate.

The limited edition of the OPPO R11 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset which is comprised of eight Kryo 260 CPUs with a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz and the Adreno 512 GPU. The handset will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage, which is considerably larger than the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage included with the regular variant of the smartphone. The handset also sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. A fingerprint scanner is found below the display and is embedded into the physical home button. The dual rear cameras of the device entail a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor with a wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, comes with a single 20-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The OPPO R11 contains a 3,000mAh non-removable battery and also supports VOOC Flash Charging, in addition to being equipped with a hybrid dual-SIM card tray which can accommodate either two SIM cards or one SIM card and a microSD card at the same time.

Software-wise, the limited edition of the OPPO R11 comes with a custom wallpaper designed for the anniversary of Arena of Valor. Otherwise, the smartphone will still likely ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and ColorOS 3.1, the manufacturer’s proprietary software skin. This variant will supposedly be available for purchase starting September 29 and its price will likely exceed 4,000 Yuan, which translates to more than $600 at the current exchange rate. The handset presumably won’t make its way out of China in any official capacity.