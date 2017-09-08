8GB RAM OnePlus 5 Now Comes With Free Bullets V2 Earphones

The OnePlus 5 is the company’s current flagship, and its 8GB RAM variant now comes with a free pair of Bullets V2 earphones. OnePlus has announced that this offer is valid until September 30, so if you’re looking to purchase the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5, it would be wise to hurry up, as you’ll get the company’s Bullets V2 earphones free of charge. Do keep in mind that this offer is valid only for the US and Canada, so if you live somewhere else, you’re out of luck.

The 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5 comes with 128GB of native storage, and it is priced at $539 over at OnePlus’ official website. The OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones cost $19.95 on their own, which essentially means you’ll save up $20 in the process. Now, if you’re looking to take advantage of this offer, do keep in mind that you’ll need to add the Bullets V2 earphones to your cart manually, after you select the 8GB RAM OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5 was announced back in June, and it comes in two variants, the more affordable model sports 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the variant that comes with a free pair of Bullets V2 earphones sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The OnePlus 5 does not come with expandable storage, though, so keep that in mind before you choose one of these two variants. Other than the difference in RAM and storage, these two models are completely identical, though the Midnight Black color variant is not available with 6GB of RAM, only 8GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 5 is made out of metal, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, and it comes with a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. The OnePlus 5 also comes with two cameras on its back, 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel snappers, while a single 16-megapixel camera is placed on its front side. The OnePlus 5 sports two SIM card slots, and it comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, while the company’s OxygenOS is pre-installed on top of it. As far as the Bullets V2 earphones are concerned, OnePlus actually partnered up with LOFO, German audio company, in order to create these earphones. The Bullets V2 earphones are fitted with an ARYPHAN polyarylate diaphragm, which is lightweight and comes with high vibration frequency. These are in-ear earphones, and come with a 9mm dynamic driver unit, while we’re looking at wired earphones here, which come in Black and White color variants.