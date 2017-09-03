3G-Enabled Nokia 3310 (2017) Gets Announced, Available Soon

The 3G-enabled Nokia 3310 (2017) is now official, HMD announced it on its official website. As most of you probably already know, Nokia had introduced the all-new Nokia 3310 (2017) earlier this year during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. That handset came with 2.5G connectivity, and the 3G-enabled Nokia 3310 (2017) was talked about for the past couple of months.

Having said that, Pekka Rantala, HMD’s Chief Marketing Officer, actually said that HMD sold ‘millions’ of Nokia 3310 (2017) units across a number of different markets, while he also announced that the 3G-enabled Nokia 3310 (2017) will become available for purchase in Australia starting on October 16, and it will cost AUD 89.95 ($70). This handset will be available in Australia via Optus and Vodafone, which are Australia-based carriers. Now, it’s worth noting that this phone will hit a number of other markets as well, as it will almost certainly land in Europe soon after it becomes available in Australia, as it is expected to launch in other markets in mid-October as well, and its average global price is set at €69. Along with 3G connectivity, this new variant of the Nokia 3310 (2017) will also feature new customization options for rearranging icons, while you’ll also be able to choose different color themes. According to HMD, these new changes are a part of the so-called ‘retro UI’, that’s what HMD refers to it. Now, this handset is not exactly completely identical to the 2.5G variant, as it has more spacing between the buttons, which should make it more comfortable to use. HMD also introduced some new color variants, which we’ll talk about in the next paragraph.

Now, this smartphone will sport a 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240) display, and it will come with 64MB of internal storage, though you’ll be able to expand that via a microSD card. This smartphone will also feature a 2-megapixel main camera, and a 1,200mAh battery is also included in this package. Bluetooth 2.1 is a part of the package as well, and the phone sports a micro USB 2.1 port. The device will come in Aure, Charcoal, Warm Red and Yellow color variants, while it will measure 117 x 52.4 x 13.3mm, and weight 88 grams (dual SIM variant). HMD claims that the 3G-enabled Nokia 3310 (2017) features great standby as well, just like the device that was announced earlier this year, you’ll allegedly be able to get a standby time of up to a month.