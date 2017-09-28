$199 VR-Ready Alcatel Idol 5 At Cricket Wireless October 27

The Alcatel idol 5 is en route to Cricket Wireless with Cricket announcing today that the Idol 5 will be available to buy in store and online starting from October 27, 2017. In terms of the price, the Idol 5 will be offered up at $199, which is one of the selling points Cricket is highlighting with this smartphone suggesting that there is no need to spend “$800 or more for a premium smartphone with an excellent camera and sound system” when the Idol 5 offers all of this and more.

The Alcatel Idol 5 was officially unveiled by Alcatel (along with a number of other phones) during this year’s IFA event in Berlin although at the time there was no confirmation on when, or even if, it would become available in the US. With today’s announcement it seems clear that it is arriving in the US, although for now as an exclusive to Cricket. As for the specs, most of what was announced in IFA for the European version seems to be in effect here with Cricket’s version confirmed as featuring a 5.2-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. In addition to coming loaded with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor. Cameras consist of a 12-megapixel rear camera coupled with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera while additional features include a 2,850 mAh battery, USB Type-C connectivity, microSD card support (up to 256GB), as well as Android 7.0 (Nougat).

Besides the standard and core numbers however, Alcatel and Cricket are positioning the Idol 5 as a ‘virtual reality ready’ smartphone due to it coming loaded with two VR-focused apps, VR Home and VR Store. Both of which will look to provide Idol 5 owners with a more direct route to discovering and engaging with VR-based content. To further drive home the VR nature of the Idol 5, Cricket has also announced that at the same time the Idol 5 becomes available, so will Alcatel’s UNI360 VR Goggles (shown below). While this VR headset is not specific for use with the Idol 5, the two are fully compatible and will be launching together, although the goggles will be sold as a separate accessory through Cricket priced at $49.99.