10.or G Will Be Available On Amazon India Starting On Oct. 3

A new device from the smartphone manufacturer 10.or, dubbed as the 10.or G, will make it to Amazon India early next month. The handset sports a metal unibody construction with the dual rear cameras and the fingerprint scanner located on the back panel of the smartphone. The left-hand side of the device contains the slot that could accommodate either two SIM cards or one SIM card and one microSD card, while the power button and the volume rocker are placed on the opposite side. Consumers will find the 5.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display at the front part of the device, which is protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The earpiece, selfie shooter, and the front-facing LED flash are all located above the 10.or G’s display, and it also includes a headphone jack and dual speakers.

The 10.or G is powered by the Snapdragon 626 chipset from Qualcomm, and it is comprised of eight ARM Cortex A53 CPUs clocked at up to 2.2GHz and the Adreno 506 GPU. The chipset includes the Snapdragon X9 LTE Modem, which is capable of attaining maximum download speeds of 300Mbps through the use of cellular technologies like 2x carrier aggregation and 64-QAM modulation. The smartphone’s dual rear cameras are equipped with one 13-megapixel RGB sensor and one 13-megapixel monochrome shooter, both of which have 1.12-micrometer pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. On the other hand, the front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel sensor from Samsung with an aperture of f/2.0. There are two variants of the device that differ in the included storage and RAM capacities, with one variant sporting 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage, while the other model contains 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device will ship with Android 7.1.2 Nougat pre-installed, although a software package that will upgrade the smartphone to Android 8.0 Oreo will be rolled out at a later date.

The 10.or G will be available in Amazon India starting on October 3, and it will come in Beyond Black and Go Grey color options. The 3GB variant of the handset is priced at Rs. 10999, which is equivalent to $169 at the current exchange rate, while the 4GB variant costs Rs. 12,999 ($199).