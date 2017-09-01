Over 1 Million People Registered For Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Sale

It seems like quite a few people are interested in the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, almost 300,000 people registered for its sale in China only one day after it launched, well, at least on JD.com (JingDong Mall). The device had been made available for pre-registration over at JD.com (JingDong Mall) in China after its launch, and it is raking in plenty of interest from consumers in China, as that is the only country that the device is currently available in. This store is not the only place Chinese consumers are able to pre-order this handset, however, as the phone managed to attract a lot of attention on the company’s official Mi Mall store, over 700,000 people pre-registered for a sale on the company’s official store after only two days, which brings a total number of pre-registrations to one million, well, over one million, actually.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that the Xiaomi Mi MIM 2 will reach other countries in the future, but for the moment, China is the only country this phone is available in. It’s also worth noting that the phone will go on sale starting on September 15, and the company will first run flash sales for the device, as it does not have enough units to sell to everyone who’s interested from the get-go. This ‘bezel-less’ phablet comes in four variants, actually, and three of them are currently available in China (for pre-registrations). The 6GB RAM model with 64GB of storage is priced at 3,299 Yuan ($505), while the 6GB RAM model with 128GB of storage costs 3,599 Yuan ($551). The 6GB RAM model with 256GB of storage is priced at 3,999 Yuan ($613), while the special edition variant with 8GB of RAM will cost 4,699 Yuan ($718) once it becomes available. The regular Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 model is made out of metal and ceramic, while the special edition variant comes with a ceramic unibody build.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, along with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB of storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a 3,400mAh non-removable battery. A single 12-megapixel OIS snapper is available on the back of this phone, and a 5-megapixel camera is placed on the front side of the device. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Mi MIX 2, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS.