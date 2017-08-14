ZTE’s Blade Z Max Sports Dual Rear Cameras, Priced At $129

ZTE has today announced the launch of a new smartphone, the ZTE Blade Z Max. This is the latest addition to the ZMAX line and is a smartphone that looks to continue the line’s ethos of offering competitive specs, at an affordable price. Speaking of which, ZTE has also now confirmed that the price of the Blade Z Max will be $129 in the US, and for the time being the Blade Z Max will be exclusively available through MetroPCS – who also recently launched a new promotion offering two unlimited lines for $75.

What may be surprising to some, is that in spite of the low price of this smartphone, it is one which certainly represents an evolution compared to the previous ZMAX offerings, due to a number of features which are more-commonly found on more premium devices. A prime example being the Blade Z Max’s inclusion of a rear dual camera setup, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera, backed up by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. This setup is in addition to the 8-megapixel camera found on the front of the device. Positioning this device as a camera-centric smartphone within the budget-price sector. In terms of the rest of the specs, the Blade Z Max features a 6-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Blade Z Max comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm 435 octa-core processor (clocking at 1.4 GHz). Additional features worth noting include a Quick Charge 2.0-supported 4,080 mAh battery, the option to expand the storage via microSD card (up to 128GB), USB Type-C connectivity, a fingerprint reader, and Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) pre-installed.

As for the availability, the Blade Z Max is due to become available to buy online and in MetroPCS stores starting from August 28. Although MetroPCS has already opened up pre-orders for those who want to be the first to get their hands on a smartphone that offers a big display, a big battery, a camera-centric experience, for only $129. To find out more about the Blade Z Max, or to place a pre-order through MetroPCS, head through the link below after taking a closer look at this new smartphone in the gallery below.