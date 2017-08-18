ZTE TL99 Lamborghini Tauri Edition Gets Certified In China

An interesting-looking ZTE-branded smartphone has just popped up on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), and got certified, the ZTE TL99. Now, based on the design of this smartphone and the provided info, this is probably ZTE’s luxury smartphone, and chances are it will be called the ZTE TL99 Lamborghini Tauri Edition. Lamborghini’s logo is present on the back of the phone, and it even says ‘Tonino Lamborghini’ at the very bottom of the phone’s back. You will find leather on the back of this device, and the phone’s fingerprint scanner is also included here. There are three capacitive keys present below the phone’s display, and those capacitive keys resemble the ones included in the ZTE Axon 7.

Now, for those of you who are familiar with luxury smartphones, might find some resemblance with the Tauri Lamborghini 88 handset, that’s probably because this is its successor, even its model number (TL99) suggests it TL as in Tauri Lamborghini. The steel frame of this smartphone is probably plated with gold, even though TENAA does not confirm that. Having said that, the source actually revealed more than just the design of this smartphone, we also have the phone’s spec sheet. The ZTE TL99 will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). An unnamed quad-core SoC will fuel this device, and that processor is clocked at 2.0GHz. TENAA also mentions that a 3,140mAh battery will be included in this package, and that there will only be one color variant for this phone, the one that you can check out in the gallery down below.

A 20-megapixel shooter will be included on the back of this phone, according to TENAA, and an 8-megapixel snapper will be placed on the front side of the ZTE TL99. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’ll get ZTE’s custom UI. The ZTE TL99 will measure 154.1 x 77.6 x 9.3mm, while it will weigh 199 grams. It is still unknown as to when will this phone get announced by the company, but chances are that will happen in the coming weeks.