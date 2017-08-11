ZTE Blade A6 Hits The FCC, Sports Snapdragon 435 SoC

The ZTE Blade A6, a new smartphone offering from the Chinese tech giant ZTE, has passed the certification process of the FCC. Based on the test report submitted by the manufacturer to the regulator, the handset can connect to 2G, 3G, and LTE networks. The FCC label notes that the device may utilize LTE networks running on the bands 2, 4, 5, 7, and 28. The support for the first three bands means that the device may be used by the subscribers of the American carriers Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Sprint subscribers are out of luck since none of the bands that the carrier uses are compatible with the smartphone. Additional connectivity features of the ZTE Blade A6 include support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. A GPS module, which is commonly used for navigation purposes, is also included in the handset.

Images submitted by the manufacturer to the FCC also details the external and internal hardware of the handset. Above the display, the handset contains the proximity and light sensor, earpiece, indicator light and front-facing camera and flash. Below the screen are the capacitive navigation buttons. At the left-hand side, users will see a card slot where the microSD card and the nano-SIM card are inserted. The headphone jack is found at the top of the phone while at the other end, the microUSB port for data transfer and charging, and a loudspeaker are located. The rear panel, which is non-removable, contains the rear camera and flash at the upper left-hand side and a fingerprint scanner near the center. The power button and the volume rocker, meanwhile, are found at the right side of the device.

While the specifications of the device were not stated in the submitted documents, the markings found on the device’s motherboard and its other components provide clues on the identity of the phone’s parts. The battery of the ZTE Blade A6 is measured at hefty 5,000mAh. It also seems that the smartphone will sport 16GB of internal flash storage, with the memory module manufacturer by Sandisk. The chipset that powers the handset is likely the Snapdragon 435 SoC, which is comprised of eight ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz. Since the ZTE Blade A6 has been certified by the FCC, the handset will likely hit the US market soon.