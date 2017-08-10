ZenFone 4 Selfie & Selfie Pro’s Specs Listed Ahead Of Launch

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro have been listed on the company’s online store ahead of the official unveiling of the ZenFone 4 lineup on August 19. The prematurely posted product pages for the smartphones show details on their specifications and pricing, and also include images of both devices. A number of handsets in the new range have been leaked and rumored over the last few weeks, and it has been widely expected that the line will include the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Pro, and ZenFone 4V. However, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is not the same device as the aforementioned ZenFone 4 Pro, so further variants may also be on the way. None of these will be the first ZenFone 4 handset to launch though, as the ZenFone 4 Max was already announced in Russia earlier this summer.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie is listed as having the model number ZD553KL and the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is labeled as the ZD552KL. The specs shown for the regular ZenFone 4 Selfie include the 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD slot. It has a 5.5-inch IPS display with an HD resolution, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel rear camera. As its name suggests, its highlight is the dual front-facing camera setup with 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors accompanied by an LED flash. The measurements of the handset are 155.66 x 75.9 x 7.85mm and its listing shows a price tag of €299.99 ($351).

Specifications of the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro are similar to that of its more affordable counterpart, but its front-facing dual cameras are of the 24-megapixel and 5-megapixel variety, respectively. As well as this, the Selfie Pro display steps up to a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and the phone itself is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It’s slightly slimmer than the regular version as it measures 154.02 x 74.83 x 7mm in size, and its price is listed at €399.99 ($469). The release dates for these dual-SIM smartphones have not been confirmed yet but it’s likely that they will be available for purchase shortly after their official reveals next week. Both include fingerprint sensors and will be running Android Nougat with ASUS’s proprietary ZenUI out of the box.