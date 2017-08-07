YouTube Rolls Out Direct Video Sharing Feature Globally

YouTube has just released a new method of sharing videos worldwide using its platform after the video sharing service started conducting tests beginning in May last year to polish the feature and provide a better experience to users. Learning from the community input gathered through those months of experiments, Benoît de Boursetty, Product Manager at YouTube, wrote in a blog post that the team pushed out some improvements to the new native sharing and mobile chat features, and is now making these tools available to all users worldwide after limited testing with a smaller number of YouTube users.

The sharing feature now lets anyone from across the globe send and receive videos with other users without having to leave the app. Previously, the only sharing option available to users would enable them to share videos from YouTube through other services. With this new sharing tool, users can now post video links to other users right within the YouTube app. There are two options for sharing videos within the app: sending the content to a group of YouTube users or to a single individual. The new sharing solution is a part of a larger goal to retain users inside the YouTube app no matter what they are doing.

Additionally, users can start a conversation with one another using the native mobile chat feature that is also now accessible to all users in any country, though the feature was rolled out earlier this year in Canada, where users share videos nearly 15 percent more than users in other countries, according to YouTube. This in-app messaging tool enables all YouTube users to talk about a video clip in a special section separate from the comments box, meaning that this conversation is a private one and only those invited to the thread can read messages in it. Boursetty noted that the new messaging tool inside the YouTube app will make it easier and faster to share videos on a mobile device, adding that users can still continue to send and receive videos through other apps. Keep in mind that once you have joined a message thread, you have the choice to leave and return to the conversation anytime you want.