You Can Now Set Multiple Stops Before & During Your Uber Trip

Uber updated its ride-hailing service earlier this week, giving riders the option of setting multiple stops on their trips, the company said. The feature is meant to facilitate the process of riding with Uber when you have numerous people to pick up or several destinations to drop by and setting up additional stops can be done at any point before or during a ride. Doing so is as simple as tapping the plus icon in the upper right part of the main user interface and adding a new destination to your trip. The same icon can also be used for changing the address of a particular stop or removing it entirely, with the functionality itself being meant to assist both drivers and riders.

The new feature is already available in most cities where Uber operates as of today, the company said, without elaborating on the matter. Adding multiple stops to a Uber trip should now be possible throughout the United States, and it’s been confirmed that the feature is also available in at least parts, if not all of Europe. Likewise, the functionality should be available on both Android and iOS devices, though it’s still unclear whether the firm’s Windows Phone app supports it seeing how it hasn’t been updated in a while. The exact cost of your fare will automatically be adjusted as you add, change, and remove stops on your trip, Uber revealed. It’s understood that the fewer stops you have between your starting point and final destination, the cheaper the fare will be, though it remains to be seen how much exactly will multiple stops impact the total cost of the trip.

Unlike many other features that make their way to the stable build of the Uber app, this one wasn’t part of some large beta test as its existence wasn’t known until today. While Uber Technologies is currently going through some tremulous times and is currently without a Chief Executive Officer, the company’s software division is still pushing out regular software updates for the ride-hailing app and is expected to continue doing so in the future.