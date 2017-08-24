YotaPhone 3 Will Launch In China On September 5 As The YOTA3

Russian smartphone manufacturer Yota has officially announced the launch details of its upcoming dual-screen smartphone in China. The device will be available for pre-purchase in the country beginning with September 5th and is expected to carry a starting price of $350. Interestingly enough, while the new model is known as the YotaPhone 3 in Russia and other regions, the company is rebranding the smartphone for the Asian market, where it will be known by the YOTA3 moniker.

Unsurprisingly and not unlike its predecessors, the YOTA3 carries two displays, specifically a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED panel supplied by Samsung and featuring a resolution of 1920 x 1080, as well as a secondary 5.2-inch E-Ink Carta screen on the back panel with a resolution of 1280 x 720. The company adds that it has created several strategic agreements with some of the most popular e-book distributors in China, including iReader, Lebook, Migu, and China Reading, and has pre-loaded the YOTA3 with several applications for reading e-books as well as a carefully selected library comprising modern and classical literature. Looking deeper under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip featuring eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz and an Adreno 506 graphics chip. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM, and the device will be available in two different storage configurations, namely 64GB and 128GB. In addition, the smartphone accommodates a 12-megapixel main camera coupled with an LED flash, along with a slightly higher-resolution sensor on the front panel, clocking in at 13-megapixel. Other details include a fingerprint scanner embedded in the front-facing physical “home” button, support for dual-SIM, a USB Type-C connector, and a 3,300mAh battery. The YOTA3 is powered by Android Nougat, and the operating system will presumably be covered by the company’s proprietary Yota OS skin.

The YOTA3 is set to become available for pre-order in China on September 5 through JD.com, and the device is expected to launch in physical stores beginning with September 18. Yota made no mention of the smartphone’s exact launch price in China, however, earlier in June, the company did confirm that the device will be available in two main storage configurations for the equivalent prices of $350 and $450. According to the recent press release, the YOTA3 will debut in China but will also be released in other countries, including Russia, under the name of YotaPhone 3 at a later date.