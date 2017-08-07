YI’s 4K Action Camera, Selfie Stick & Remote Bundle Now On Sale

YI Technology, who is partially backed by Xiaomi, has released a new bundle to go along with its 4K Action Camera, and that bundle is now available from B&H Photo for just $279. That’s an incredibly low price, and for that you get the 4K Action Camera, a selfie stick as well as a Bluetooth Remote, all for less than most GoPro cameras would cost by themselves. And many of GoPro’s cameras are not in 4K, but shoot in 1080p – except for the new GoPro Hero Session cameras.

The YI 4K Action Camera has a 12-megapixel sensor onboard, which is obviously capable of shooting in 4K. It also sports an aperture of f/2.8 which won’t be the best for shooting in low-light situations or at night, but it should still get the job done quite well. It is able to shoot in both 1920p and 2160p (4K) at 25 and 30 frames per second. That’s pretty much average for that resolution, usually the higher framerate goes with the lower resolution. In 2K resolution, or 1920×1440, it can shoot in 25, 30, 50 or 60 frames per second. Dropping down to full HD or 1080p, brings that on up to 120 FPS, which is going to look stunning when you shoot slow-motion video. It can hit 240 FPS when you shoot in 720p or 480p which can give you even slower-motion video. Definitely not something that everyone will use, but a nice feature to have at your fingertips.

Inside the camera is a 1400mAh battery, which can last about 2 hours of recording. That’s not much, but this is a small and lightweight camera. And since it is such a small battery, it should recharge fairly quickly. Now the selfie stick is a 28-inch long one, that works with the Bluetooth remote, which can be worn. Allowing you to get that wide-angle shot, or even just a shot that everyone will fit into. With B&H Photo, it is offering up expedited shipping for free on this product, and there are no taxes collected if you live outside of the states of New Jersey and New York. Which is typical of B&H Photo. And of course, the closer to New York you live, the sooner you’ll get your order.