Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 5A, Three Variants Available

Xiaomi has announced its much-rumored and leaked handset, the Redmi Note 5A. The company actually released some official renders for this handset the other day, well, the company’s CEO did, and now this China-based OEM introduced three variants of the device. The ‘Low Version’ comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, while there are two ‘High Version’ models, those two devices pack in 2GB and 3GB of RAM, respectively, the 2GB RAM variant comes with 32GB of storage, while the 3GB RAM model includes 64GB of native storage. It is worth noting that you can expand that storage via a microSD card, no matter what variant we’re talking about.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is made out of metal, while it comes with three capacitive keys below its display. The ‘Low Version’ of the device does not include a fingerprint scanner, while the two more expensive models do come with a fingerprint scanner which is placed on the back. The ‘Low Version’ Redmi Note 5A is fueled by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, and it ships with a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper, while the ‘High Version’ models come with the Snapdragon 435 SoC, and feature a 16-megapixel snapper (wide-angle lens) up front, and they also pack in a front-facing LED flash. The ‘Low Version’ Redmi Note 5A is just a bit thinner (almost not noticeable), and 3 grams lighter, as it weighs 150 grams, compared to the ‘High Version’ devices which weigh 153 grams. Now, those are pretty much all the differences between the Redmi Note 5A variants, all variants sport a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display (though the ‘High Version’ variants come with a 2.5D curved glass on top of the display), and they also come with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera (PDAF, HDR, Real Time Filter, f/2.2 aperture).

IR blaster is included on all the Redmi Note 5A units as well, and a 3,080mAh battery comes as part of the package as well. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A models come in Gold, Rose Gold and Platinum Silver color variants, in case you were wondering. The most affordable Redmi Note 5A variant is priced at 699 Yuan ($105) in China, while the two higher-end models cost 899 Yuan ($135) and 1,199 Yuan ($180), respectively.

