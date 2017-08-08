Xiaomi Set To Unveil A Dual Camera Phone In India Next Month

Xiaomi is scheduled to introduce a dual-camera smartphone in India next month, after Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, teased via his Twitter account about the company’s plan to launch such a device in the country, noting that it would be the first dual-camera device to be unveiled there. Other than the launch date, no other details are provided in Mr. Jain’s post, though Mr. Jain is almost certainly talking either about the Xiaomi Mi 6 or the recently-introduced Xiaomi Mi 5X. However, nothing could be confirmed at the moment except for the fact that the phone will boast a dual-camera setup on the back and that it is slated to see the light of day in September in India.

While details about Xiaomi’s upcoming product launch in India are scarce this time, there are recent instances that could offer a clue as to what phone the Beijing, China-based electronics firm plans to debut soon. For example, the original equipment manufacturer launched the Mi 5X in China last month. So it makes sense for the device to come to nearby India, where Xiaomi aims to become the leading smartphone brand from its current position as the second largest phone brand in the country in terms of market share. To recall, the Mi 5X sports a 5.5-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC). It also ships with under-the-hood features such as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory, which is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The mid-range handset boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, with each shooter equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor. The dual-camera feature of Mi 5X seems to corroborate Mr. Jain’s Twitter post, though he did not mention anything about the smartphone in his Tweet.

Another dual-camera phone that Xiaomi is likely to introduce in India next month is the Mi 6, which was announced in China last April. While Xiaomi did not confirm the launch of Mi 6 in India, it is possible that the device could come to the Asian country anyway given that India is the second largest smartphone market. Like the Mi 5X, the Mi 6 also features dual camera on the back with two 12-megapixel sensors. While this information seems to point to the probability that it is either the Mi 5X or Mi 6 Jain was referring to in his post, we’ll have to wait until September for a confirmation from Xiaomi.