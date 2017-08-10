Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Now Receiving Android Nougat & MIUI 8.5

According to a recent report, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi began rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Redmi Note 4X in Europe. Specifically, the latest software update appears to have been released in Greece and its availability may expand to other countries on the Old Continent and in other parts of the world, though no information on the matter has yet been revealed by Xiaomi in any official capacity.

The latest software update brings Android Nougat to the Redmi Note 4X as well as the security patch launched by Google at the beginning of June. The software package weighs around 1.3GB and as usual, it’s recommended to download and apply it over an active Wi-Fi network to avoid any potential extra charges on your monthly phone bill. It’s also worth noting that while Xiaomi is currently working on expanding the availability of MIUI 9, the latest update for the Redmi Note 4X pushes the proprietary UI to version 8.5. Evidently, this is due to the fact that Xiaomi is in the process of widening the availability of MIUI 9 for its smartphone lineup in China, which takes priority over models running the International version of the software. As for the update at hand, Android Nougat should improve battery life through an updated Doze mode and also further enhance the overall performance of the device. As usual, Xiaomi is launching the latest software package as an over-the-air (OTA) update, meaning that Redmi Note 4X owners in Greece should receive an update notification in the coming days. Alternatively, the update can be triggered manually from the Settings menu of the device, but in either case, it’s recommended for the device to have at least 50 percent of battery life left before proceeding with the download.

The Redmi 4X was launched in February running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and MIUI 8.0 on top. The update to MIUI 9.0 is set to start rolling out tomorrow, August 11, though that particular release is currently reserved only for certain Xiaomi smartphones in China, including the Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X. At the moment, there’s no official news on the global release of MIUI 9, but nevertheless, the new OS version seems to have attracted a lot of attention, with more than 1.5 million closed beta applications for the MIUI 9 being registered by Xiaomi over the course of only two weeks.