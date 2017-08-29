Xiaomi Redmi 4A Arriving To India With 3GB Of RAM

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A smartphone will soon be arriving for sale in India in a variant packing 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, priced at Rs. 6,999 (approximately $109). This follows the previous launch in India when the Redmi 4A sporting 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage debuted in the country with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 ($94), although the phone was originally announced in China along with the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime in November 2016. The Redmi 4A will be available from August 31 from Mi Home offline stores as well as the online Mi store, Amazon, Flipkart, TataCLiQ, and Paytm, the local branch of the Chinese original equipment maker confirmed.

The 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi 4A has been extremely popular and apart from the increased RAM and internal memory, other specifications of the new Redmi 4A version for India are identical. The phone is powered by the 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor with the Adreno 308 GPU for graphics rendering, and it carries a 5-inch display with HD resolution of 1280 x 720 resulting in a pixel density of 296 pixels per inch. Keeping the lights on is a non-removable 3,120mAh battery, while connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.1. The device packs a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, and has a 5-megapixel sensor on the front, also with the same aperture. The hybrid dual-SIM phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 8 out of the box and also features FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR blaster, and the aforementioned internal storage can be expanded with a microSD card by up to 128GB. The handset weighs 131.5g and measures 139.5 x 70.4 x 8.5mm in size.

It’s worth noting that the standard Redmi 4 was launched in India in May this year in variants with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB of RAM, and 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB or internal storage, respectively. The 2GB RAM model went on sale at the same price as the Redmi 4A with 3GB of RAM, while the 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi 4 was priced at Rs. 8,999 ($140). The two phones share many of the same specs, although the Redmi 4 steps up to the Snapdragon 435 SoC, has a higher-capacity 4,100mAh battery, and also features a fingerprint scanner.