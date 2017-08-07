Xiaomi Received 1.5+ Million MIUI 9 Closed Beta Applications

Xiaomi had introduced MIUI 9 OS alongside the Xiaomi Mi 5X quite recently, and it seems like the company has received over 1 and a half million applications for MIUI 9 Closed Beta test thus far. This is essentially Xiaomi’s beta test which includes the company’s consumers in the process, those who apply and get selected become Xiaomi’s beta testers, and help the company track down any new bugs in MIUI, so that such issues can be fixed before the final build lands. Now, if this report is accurate, and Xiaomi did receive over 1 and a half million applications for beta testing MIUI 9, then that’s the company’s new record, Xiaomi has never received that many applications.

According to the report, Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 Closed Beta applications currently stand at 1.56 million, and the company has kicked off MIUI 9 Closed Beta applications about two weeks ago. Now, those who applied for the program need to have certain types of phones in their possession, the Xiaomi Mi 6, Redmi Note 4X (Snapdragon variant) and the Xiaomi Mi 5X are the first devices to get MIUI 9 Beta builds as part of this program, though more smartphone will follow soon. The Xiaomi Mi 5 will be included in this program as well, and a number of additional models will follow later this month (12 of them). Now, it’s worth noting that we’re talking about a Chinese build of MIUI 9 here, so these applicants are only from China, which makes the number of submissions even more intriguing.

Now, as already mentioned, MIUI 9 was announced a couple of weeks ago by the company, and Xiaomi did introduce a number of new features to this new version of its Android-powered operating system. As part of MIUI 9, you’ll be getting Xiaomi’s all-new Smart Assistant, which is essentially Xiaomi’s take on Google Assistant, as it has a number of features that it can offer. Smart App Launcher is yet another feature Xiaomi introduced in MIUI 9, while Xiaomi also introduced Quick Reply and Notification Management features in this new version of MIUI. These are only some features that are coming with MIUi 9, and chances are that the global variant of MIUI 9 will be somewhat different than the Chinese build, but we’ll have to wait for Xiaomi to introduce it before we know what changes exactly are coming, stay tuned.