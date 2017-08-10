Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Render Leaks Along With The Device’s Pricing

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has just popped up yet again, though this leak seems to be a bit unrealistic. If you take a look at the phone, you’ll notice that it sports a really high screen-to-body ratio, it has a tiny chin below the display, it’s almost non-existent. Other than that chin, the whole front side of the device is covered by the display. The device’s display is curved in the corners, and a Type-C USB port is placed on the bottom of the phone, while it is flanked by speaker grills. Now, the source of this leak also mentioned that the device will be announced in mid-September, and that it will cost 4,999 Yuan ($748).

Having said that, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is actually expected to sport a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, so its bezels will be extremely thin. Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, shared a screenshot yesterday on his official Weibo (Chinese social network) account, and that screenshot sported an 18:9 aspect ratio, which suggests that the Mi MIX 2 will ship with a display which sports such an aspect ratio. On screen buttons were also present on that screenshot, which is yet another hint that the screenshot has been taken with the Mi MIX 2, as Xiaomi usually prefers physical and capacitive keys. Keep in mind that this newly leaked image could be fake, it could be just a concept image, not only because the device comes with high screen-to-body ratio, but because this phone does not even have a front-facing camera it seems, and the earpiece is, allegedly, embedded in the glass, which may be too good to be true.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will probably be made out of metal and ceramic yet again, unless Xiaomi opts for a metal + glass construction this time around. The Mi MIX 2 will sport a rather large display, chances are it will come with the same screen size as its predecessor, which means we’ll get a 6.4-inch panel here. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it will pack in 6GB of RAM, though there’s a chance that Xiaomi might introduce an 8GB RAM variant of the Mi MIX 2 as well.

