Xiaomi To Launch New Phone In India On Sept. 5, The Mi 5X?

Xiaomi has just released a new teaser on its official Twitter page, and by doing that, the company confirmed that its ‘Flagship Dual Camera’ smartphone will launch in India on September 5. This launch event will be hosted in New Delhi, and the company also opened up Fan Registration form, just in case you’d like to participate in that event. You need to apply before August 31, 10PM (India time), and selected applicants will be notified via e-mail by September 2, 12PM (India time). It’s also worth noting that this is a global launch event, which means it will be in English, and chances are that the announced product will be sold outside of India as well. This event will also be live streamed, says Xiaomi.

Now, we basically already know what phone is this, Xiaomi is almost certainly planning to introduce the Xiaomi Mi 5X during that event, a smartphone that was announced in China a while back. The Xiaomi Mi 5X was introduced on July 26 in China, and yes, this is a mid-range smartphone, even though Xiaomi’s marketing suggests otherwise. The company is trying to hype up the phone’s dual camera setup, and is not exactly suggesting that the Mi 5X is a flagship phone, but that it sports a really capable dual camera setup. The Mi 5X comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the back, one sports an f/2.2 aperture, while the other comes with an f/2.6 aperture. PDAF is included here as well, and so is a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. The Xiaomi Mi 5X is made out of metal and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Mi 5X comes with a set of capacitive keys below its display, in case you didn’t know, and all of its physical keys are placed on the right. It’s worth noting that the Mi 5X costs 1,299 Yuan ($195) in China (for its 4GB RAM + 32GB storage model), and its price point will be similar in India as well, it will be slightly more expensive.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and a 3,080mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS. This handset comes with a hybrid dual SIM setup, and a 5-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of this smartphone.

