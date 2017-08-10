Xiaomi Introduces New, Cheaper Variant Of Xiaomi Mi 5X

Xiaomi had introduced the Xiaomi Mi 5X back in July, along with MIUI 9 OS, and the company has just announced yet another variant of the Xiaomi Mi 5X. The original Xiaomi Mi 5X handset came with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, well, this new variant sports 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable native storage. The only difference between these two phones comes down to storage, everything else is completely identical it seems.

Having said that, the original Xiaomi Mi 5X is priced at 1,499 Yuan ($225) in China, while this new variant costs 1,299 Yuan ($195) in the country. It seems like this new variant of the phone will also be available in Gold, Rose Gold and Black color variants, though we still cannot confirm that. The Xiaomi Mi 5X is made out of metal, and it comes with a dual camera setup on the back. Its fingerprint scanner is also placed on the back, and so is the company’s branding. The Xiaomi Mi 5X sports a set of three capacitive keys below the display, while all of its physical buttons are located on the right. The phone’s SIM card tray can be found on the left, and its speaker is located at the bottom, along with a Type-C USB port for charging. Speaking of which, this phone sports a 3,080mAh non-removable battery, and fast charging is available.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this phone, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing. Two 12-megapixel snappers (f/2.2 and f/2.6 aperture, respectively) are placed on the back of this phone, and 2x optical zoom is available. You will also find a dual-LED, dual-tone flash on the back of this phone, while a 5-megapixel snapper is placed on the front side of the device. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Xiaomi Mi 5X, and on top of it lies MIUI 9 OS, a new version of Xiaomi’s MIUI skin. This phone offers two SIM card slots, while it measures 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm, and weighs 165 grams.

