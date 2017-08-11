Xiaomi India Sold 5 Million Redmi Note 4 Smartphones So Far

Xiaomi has managed to sell five million units of its popular Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India, the company’s lead product manager Jai Mani said on Friday, six months after the handset originally launched in the South Asian country. For comparison, the Redmi Note 3 sold over 2.3 million units within a six-month span, 2.7 million short of the record held by the current model. While five million units is a record-breaking feat, Xiaomi doesn’t want to stop there and is now aiming to sell seven million devices in India by the end of 2017.

The Beijing-based firm is widely known for its Redmi Note lineup, which it refreshes on a yearly basis. The latest addition to the family has proven to be very popular, mainly due to its affordable price point and specs that offer solid value for money. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.5-inch full HD display protected by 2.5D glass and is powered by the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC) built on the 14nm FinFET process and boasting the Adreno 506 GPU. Memory-wise, it’s offered in three variants with between 2GB and 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal flash memory expandable by up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. For optics, the Redmi Note 4 is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera on its rear place which is assisted by a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. Selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel camera located on the top bezel of the device that’s also equipped with a non-removable 4,100mAh battery.

This dual-SIM handset runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box with MIUI 8 on top of it, though Xiaomi is currently rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the device and will also launch MIUI 9 for it in the coming months. Other notable features of the Redmi Note 4 include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an infrared sensor. The Redmi Note 4 is currently available from online retailers such as Flipkart and starts at Rs. 9,999 ($155). On top of that, Flipkart is currently running a promotion whereby each customer is eligible to receive a discount of up to Rs. 1000 if they trade in their old smartphone for the Redmi Note 4.