Windows Dev Center Hits The Play Store As An Unreleased App

Microsoft listed the Android port of Windows Dev Center on the Google Play Store several days back, with the digital tool originally appearing on Google’s digital marketplace as an unreleased app, indicating that it’s still in the alpha stage of development and may take a while before hitting the stable channel. The app itself was designed to work much like other versions of Windows Dev Center, providing Windows developers with a relatively straightforward and comprehensive solution for monitoring their software portfolio and tracking performance metrics of individual apps. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has yet to detail its plans for the Android build of Windows Dev Center in any capacity and has so far only opted to discreetly roll out the first alpha version of the app on July 25.

The tool should be available for download from the Google Play Store in all parts of the world right now and is unsurprisingly free to install and use. Microsoft’s latest creation is officially compatible with the majority of smartphones and tablets running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and later versions of Google’s ubiquitous mobile operating system, so you shouldn’t have any issues with installing it on your device. The actual performance of the software may vary to a significant degree depending on your setup; being listed as an unreleased app in alpha, the current variant of Windows Dev Center for Android may not be entirely stable and could be prone to crashing on certain hardware, in addition to possibly featuring a number of bugs.

The app itself is visually similar to previous mobile versions of Microsoft’s digital developer hub, providing you with an intuitive dashboard that lists basic performance metrics of your app like revenue and acquisition, whereas its many menus are hiding additional statistics that can give you a more in-depth look at how your software portfolio is doing. All of the main categories also feature subsections that can be used for identifying causes of certain trends, from frequent app crashes to revenue spikes. The tool is still a somewhat streamlined version of its desktop counterpart but is generally a capable mobile service that most Windows developers should find useful. Refer to the banner below to download the first alpha build of Windows Dev Center for Android.