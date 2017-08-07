Win A Nokia 6 With AndroidHeadlines – International Giveaway

Nokia has made quite the comeback recently and now offers a number of different models to cater to different consumer needs. However, of the latest bunch of Nokia-branded smartphones, the Nokia 6 is proving to be a big hit. Not only is it priced very competitively, but it packs in the specs, and a build quality that is in line with what many associate with Nokia phones in general. In addition to its Nokia design and feel, the Nokia 6 also includes a number of features that make this an ideal smartphone for those more interested in consuming audio and video on their smartphone. And now you have the chance to win a Nokia 6 smartphone for free, courtesy of AndroidHeadlines

First up, it should be made clear that this is not exactly a brand new in the box Nokia 6. As it is the smartphone we used for our full Nokia 6 review. However, it will arrive to you in an as-new condition. As for the actual smartphone, although the Nokia 6 is designed to be an affordable smartphone, it is also one which comes with a pretty decent spec list. For instance, the Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Nokia 6 is packed with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC. In terms of the cameras, the Nokia 6 comes equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Other additional features worth noting include a 3,000 mAh battery, Quick Charge support, stereo speakers, NFC, a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.1, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), and more.

To be in with a chance of winning a Nokia 6 smartphone, all you need to do is take part in the giveaway competition widget below. You will first need to enter the contest by signing into the widget using your email address. After you have entered, you will be able to gain additional entries by completing various actions, including visiting AndroidHeadlines social media channels. The good news is that you can complete as many actions as you like. Each action offers a unique number of entries and each entry has the potential to be the winning one. The contest is an international one and will close promptly at 2:59 pm PST on August 28, 2017. Enter now for your chance to win a Nokia 6, courtesy of AndroidHeadlines.

