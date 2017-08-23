Win A Galaxy Note 8 With Caseology & AndroidHeadlines – International Giveaway

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now official. Samsung finally introduced its second major flagship smartphone for 2017, and it is one which looks set to rival the rest of the flagship smartphone pack, including the company’s own Galaxy S8. In fact, the Galaxy Note 8 draws on many of the selling points on offer with the Galaxy S8, but also adds a few Note-specific features, such as the inclusion of a stylus, and a larger display. The downside however, is that this is a smartphone that comes with a price tag to reflect those premium specs, design, and features. Although, if you would like to be one of the first to get their hands on the Galaxy Note 8, and without having to pay for it, then here is your chance. As on offer today is a new and unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8, courtesy of Caseology and AndroidHeadlines.

Caseology offers a wide selection of cases for a wide selection of smartphones and with the Galaxy Note 8 having now been announced, Caseology is also making available its selection of Galaxy Note 8 cases. These include the Legion Series, shock absorbent cases that are designed to offer a heavy duty level of protection, along with a military-inspired design. The Vault Series, shock deflection cases that offer a more lightweight experience due to their ultra-slim and military-inspired design. The Parallax Series, another lightweight and slim option and one which comes with an award-winning geometric design offering an improved grip due to its three-dimensional textured cover. The Skyfall Series, cases which look to offer a minimalist feel along with a crystal clear design for a nearly invisible level of protection. Everyone who enters the Galaxy Note 8 contest will automatically receive a special code which can be used to purchase a case from Caseology – codes must be used within one month of receipt.

As for the Galaxy Note 8, this is a device which looks to bring together the existing traits of the popular Galaxy Note series, with newer and more modern design elements such as an ‘Infinity Display’ and dual rear cameras. The Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch display housed within a body that is normally associated with a smaller display, along with a QHD+ resolution. In addition the Galaxy Note 8 comes packed with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 12-megapixel primary rear camera, a second 12-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a 3,300 mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), and more.

To be in with a chance of winning a Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, all you need to do is take part in the giveaway competition widget below. You will first need to enter the contest by signing into the widget using your email address. After you have entered, you will be able to gain additional entries by completing various actions, including visiting Caseology and AndroidHeadlines social media channels. The good news is that you can complete as many actions as you like. Each action offers a unique number of entries and each entry has the potential to be the winning one. The contest is an international one and will close promptly at 2:59 pm PST on September 23, 2017. Enter now for your chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and a set of Note 8 cases, courtesy of Caseology and AndroidHeadlines.