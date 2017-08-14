White Meizu M6 Note Leaks With A Dual Camera Setup

We have published an exclusive Meizu M6 Note-related image earlier today, and now the device itself popped up online. If you take a look at the provided image, you will be able to see a partial image of the Meizu M6 Note, and even though we can’t really see the whole device here, this image reveals something really interesting. As you can see, there are two cameras on the back of this phone, and they’re vertically aligned. In addition to that, it seems like the phone will sport a quad-LED flash as well, similar to the Meizu E2 which also shipped with such LED flash.

It seems like the side bezels on the Meizu M6 Note will be rather thin, but nowhere close to some other smartphones out there. In addition to bezels themselves, you’ll also get very thin black bars around the display here, at least if this image is legit. Meizu had confirmed recently that the Meizu M6 Note will be announced on August 23, which means we still have some time before the device drops, and chances are more images will leak. The Meizu M6 Note’s specifications have also surfaced recently, and if that info is to be believed, the phone will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display, just like its predecessor. MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel the device, and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery will also be a part of the package. The Meizu M6 Note will, allegedly, ship in two variants, a 3GB and 4GB RAM models will be available, and those two variants will ship with 32GB and 64GB of storage, respectively. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the phone, and Meizu’s Flyme 6 OS will ship on top of Google’s operating system.

The previous leak suggested that the Meizu M6 Note will sport a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, and this leak suggests otherwise, obviously. Both scenarios are possible, and we’ll just have to wait and see what will Meizu introduce on August 23, but one thing is for sure, this phone will be really affordable. If a recent leak is to be believed, a 4GB RAM variant of the device will cost 1,599 Yuan ($240).

