Western Digital Debuts Personal Cloud Storage with My Cloud Home

Western Digital, has just announced the My Cloud Home, which is a new personal cloud storage solution. This is going to allow consumers to bring all of their content under one roof, since it can all be stored in the My Cloud Home, instead of across various other platforms. Users are able to store all of their photos and videos in one place, and with 4K and 360-degree video becoming a big thing these days, having more storage at your fingertips is always a good thing. Consumers will be able to access My Cloud Home using a smartphone, tablet or a computer, with an internet connection. Allowing them to easily share content with their friends and family.

According to data collected by Western Digital, people have data spread across around 14 devices on average, with that data accounting for about 4.5TB of space per household. That’s quite a bit of data to have spread across a ton of devices. And Western Digital is aiming to make it easier to access this data, by putting it all in one place. In addition to connecting to the My Cloud Home over the internet, you can also plug in hard drives and thumb drives to it to transfer content. Making it easy to put everything in one place. Users are also able to transfer content from cloud storage services like Dropbox, Google Drive and others.

The My Cloud Home is on sale now, in both single and dual-drive configurations. With storage sizes of 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 6TB and 8TB in the single drive configuration. With the dual-drive configuration, you can have storage capacities of 12TB, 16TB or 20TB. Now this storage is not cheap, the 2TB model starts at $159 and goes up to $899 for the 20TB model, and you probably guessed that based on those prices that these are not SSD drives, and that is the case here unfortunately. So you’re stuck with slower HDD drives instead of the faster SSD drives, but that shouldn’t be much of an issue, since it is holding data and not running an operating system like the drive in your laptop. You can pick up the My Cloud Home from Western Digital’s website today.