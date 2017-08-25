Weekly Poll: Did You Pre-Order The Galaxy Note 8?

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 was officially announced earlier this week and with it came the beginning of the pre-order status, as the phone pre-orders opened up at virtually every major carrier both inside and outside of the U.S. the day after the unveiling. It will be still be a few weeks before the phone officially launches and you can walk into a retail store, buy it, and walk out with it in your hands, but those who pre-order get some extra incentive as they may not only end up getting it early if the device ships before the official launch date, which does tend to happen, but Samsung and all participating carriers, which should be most or all of them, are offering special gifts to those who purchase the phone within a certain time frame.

Technically, you don’t necessarily need to pre-order for the gifts, as long as purchase the phone before September 24th which is about nine days after the initial launch, but there’s no telling if Samsung will have enough stock of the free gifts as people do get a choice, and the sooner you order perhaps the better your chances of getting the item that you want. Then again it’s entirely possible that stock won’t be an issue at all.

As for the gifts, those in the U.S. are going to get their choice of either a Gear 360 Camera, or the Galaxy Foundation Kit, which comes with a microSD card and a wireless charging dock, so both gifts are pretty decent options depending on what you really find the most value in. When it comes to the phone itself, the Galaxy Note 8 has tons to offer as it improves on the previous models, with it being the first phone that Samsung has offered with a dual rear camera setup. It’s also featuring plenty of improvements with the S Pen and comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display, while also running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Samsung will also be offering the Galaxy Note 8 in four different colors – Midnight Black, Deep Sea Blue, Maple Gold, and Orchid Gray, though not all colors will necessarily be available from every carrier or retailer. It might be too early to tell, but it seems that Samsung will be wowing consumers with the latest Galaxy Note device once again.