Weekly Poll: Are You Planning On Getting An LG V30?

The LG V30 is nearing an official announcement as LG prepares to introduce the world to its newest upcoming device on August 31st, and while nothing has been officially confirmed in regards to the design or the specs (most of the specs anyways, as LG has confirmed the Full Vision display, as well as the quality of the two back cameras), there have been more than enough leaks of both to start considering whether or not this will be the phone for you. That is, if you’re in the market for an upgrade or you actually do want a new phone.

When it comes to the design, the LG V30 was recently leaked in a series of videos and images via HITRECORD, the website and production company that LG has partnered up with for the last two V series smartphones, though the videos and images were promptly taken down from the site. That being said, users were still able to see some of those images before they disappeared, thus giving a glimpse at what to expect with the style of the device, which comes with dual rear cameras, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and no secondary display this time around as LG will be using the same Full Vision display technology as the LG G6.

As for the cameras, the LG V30 will come with a 16-megapixel camera plus 13-megapixel wide-angle camera for the back, which is a bit of a step up from what the LG V20 carried last year. The phone is also expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, a Quad DAC, and a display size of 6-inches, while it’s also expected to launch alongside an LG V30 Plus, and come to market for sale on September 28th, which would be about a month after the deice’s planned reveal date at the end of this month. The phone should come with 64GB of internal storage and have the ability to expand the storage via microSD card for those that need more space, and it’s also rumored to be coming with a removable battery, something which LG moved away from with its flagship LG G6 that launched earlier this year. While not everything is known about the device at this point, it’s already shaping up to be a compelling offering that has the potential to entice many consumers.