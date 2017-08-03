We Are Not Violating Our Users’ Privacy, Huawei Says

A recent report suggested that Huawei’s smartphones ship with software which monitors the device and collects user’s personal data, and does not even ask for user’s permission to do that, well, Huawei has just denied such reports. Huawei released an official response in which the company denies the existence of such software, calling rumors completely fake. Huawei also said that such rumors are looking to hurt Huawei’s business reputation, and that they should be ignored.

Now, in addition to all that, Huawei also set up a special team within the company which will collaborate with China’s law enforcement in order to hunt down the source of such malicious rumors. If they’re successful, Huawei will almost certainly press charges against the person who released such false info, which makes sense. As part of its press release, Huawei also said that it puts great emphasis on user’s privacy. Such false rumors can seriously hurt the reputation of the company, so it’s not exactly surprising Huawei issues a response so quickly and is aiming to track down the source of that rumor. Huawei has plenty to lose, as the company is currently flying high both in China and in the global market, Huawei has retained the number one spot in the domestic market, while this China-based tech giant is still the third largest smartphone manufacturer on the global scale.

Huawei had introduced its Huawei P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphone earlier this year, while the company’s Mate 10 flagship phablet is expected to arrive later this year, which is why Huawei needs to put an end to such malicious rumors. The Huawei Mate 10 had leaked several times now, though we still do not know what will the device look like. This phablet is expected to ship with a 5.9-inch display, while it will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Huawei’s upcoming flagship chip. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Mate 10, and on top of it, you’ll get Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin. The Huawei Mate 10 is also expected to sport considerably thinner bezels than its predecessor, but we’ll see what will happen.

