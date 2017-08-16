Waze Update Lets You Ask Other Wazers For Roadside Help

A new Waze update that’s making the rounds on user devices will let you ask other Wazers for roadside help in the event that you get a flat tire. While it’s not like traditional roadside assistance that’s offered by insurance companies, the concept is more or less the same, and may just allow you to avoid having to call a tow truck.

Should you end up in the unfortunate event of getting a flat tire and become stranded on the side of the road, getting assistance is as simple as opening up the Waze application and tapping on the roadside assistance button, which can be found on the send a report screen that’s accessed when you hit the floating action button. From there, the app will send out an alert that should ping other nearby drivers and if they see the alert they can stop to help.

This could prove to be especially useful for those who may not have any other options for roadside assistance and it could even be quicker than getting professional help as there may be a fellow Wazer in the immediate area willing to lend a hand. The roadside assistance button is a new addition to the app and you can see from the image below that it will sit towards the bottom of all the available options, just before camera and closure. This appears to be the biggest change of the latest Waze update though the changelog does note that bug fixes and improvements have been applied to the application as well. This is pretty much standard with most app updates and although the bugs and improvements weren’t specifically detailed, what it likely breaks down to is the app simply operating more smoothly. This seems like good timing on Waze’ part, which just recently launched Waze for Android Auto officially earlier in the month, though it’s not specified if this is something that users would be able to access from the Android Auto version in addition to the Android app. This update also follows the Waze Carpool service that was expanded statewide in California from its initial offering in San Francisco. If you use Waze, you should see the option available if you’re on the latest version.