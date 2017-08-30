Watch The LG V30 Live Stream Here

LG is all set to announce the LG V30 today, its next device in the popular V series line. While there are likely to be a few differences between the V30 and LG’s past iterations of the device, the phone for the most part will still carry the same overall message that LG is keen on delivering to consumers – that the V series phones are great options for those that love to create content with the camera. The V30 is set to come with dual rear cameras, with a handful of special features that are aimed at enhancing the quality of pictures and video, while also coming with some other familiar traits that consumers will be used to seeing from the manufacturer.

The rear-facing fingerprint sensor will be on the back based on the most recent leaks of the device, and it’s expected the phone will be made of all metal and once again feature a removable battery cover so users can get to the battery easily and swap it out if needed.

As for differences, the LG V30 has been rumored for a while to get rid of the secondary screen that sits above the initial screen on the LG V20 and the LG V10, and instead replace that feature with a floating bar that can be expanded out from the sides of the screen to get at similar functions which the secondary screen provided. The LG V30 is also poised to come with a taller display with almost no bezels and feature the same aspect ratio as the LG G6. While LG may have taken away the secondary screen which some users were fond of, not all the differences seem to be a removal of something, as a recent rumor suggests that LG will actually include the Quad DAC in all variants of the device this time instead of just using it with the variants in some regions. If true, this will be a nice benefit for those that love their audio as it will surely be better with the Quad DAC included. If you’re keen to learn more about the LG V30, LG will be live streaming the event and you can watch it from the video below.