Watch Sony Unveil Its Latest Products At IFA 2017

Just ahead of the official start of this year’s IFA event, Sony is about to take to the stage in Berlin to unveil its latest products. This is an event which Sony has always used to showcase a number of new products, so it should be expected that there will be quite a few announcements made this year as well. In fact, going off the rumors and speculation that have surfaced of late, there could be quite a few announcements coming from Sony this year.

For instance, reports have pegged Sony with unveiling no less than three different smartphones at the event. While other reports have suggested at least one of those devices will be a bezel-less device. In addition, the announcements may not just be about the actual smartphones, as it has been suggested in the last couple of months that Sony may launch a smartphone powered by its own system-on-chip. Since those initial rumors have come through, leaked renders and images have also surfaced of at latest two Sony phones, one said to be the Sony Xperia XZ1 and the other the Xperia XZ1 Compact. So it could be the case that these are two of the phones unveiled at this year’s event. Especially considering that it was during last year’s IFA event when Sony introduced the first phones part of the XZ range, the Xperia XZ and the Xperia XZ Compact.

Of course, there is a very good chance that smartphones will not be the only products on show or announced as Sony does have a very wide portfolio and IFA is typically one of those events where some of those non-mobile products are also announced by the company. Last year for instance saw the introduction of Sony’s new MDR-1000X headphones, as well as updates on its Sony’s Xperia Ear Bluetooth earbud. And this is before taking into consideration any announcements that could come through on speakers, IoT, AI, VR, AR, or anything else Sony is currently working on. For those who do want to hear all that Sony announces, as it is announced, you can watch the entire live event as it happens, Sony did not provide a YouTube stream link (at least not yet), but you can tune in via the company’s official website, just follow the source link down below.