Watch Samsung Unveil The Galaxy Note 8 Here!

Samsung is holding its Unpacked event today in New York City, where it will unpack (pun intended) the Galaxy Note 8 and show off its new device to the world. Samsung has been announcing its Galaxy Note devices in late August for the past few years and is doing it again this year. The reasoning behind this is to launch the device before the new iPhone comes out, so that Samsung can get some iPhone converts or even current iPhone users over to its own products.

Now the Galaxy Note 8 has been teased quite a bit over the past few months, and it does have some big shoes to fill after last year’s Galaxy Note 7. While the Galaxy Note 7 was heralded as one of the best smartphones ever, it was only on the shelf for a short time. As Samsung had to recall it twice and then eventually stop selling it. Since then, Samsung has really stepped up when it comes to safety with its devices, and the same will be true with the Galaxy Note 8. This device is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S8, with the new design and the Infinity Display. It’ll sport a curved display, which will have a 18.5:9 aspect ratio. So this means that the Galaxy Note 8 will see a larger display than the previous Galaxy Notes, which have been at 5.7-inches since the Galaxy Note 3.

Samsung’s executives have been teasing the Galaxy Note 8, with one teasing that it’ll be made for multimedia consumption and entertainment. Samsung has already made the Galaxy S8 for entertainment and multimedia, so that doesn’t seem to be much of a stretch. The bar has been set pretty high for the Galaxy Note 8 already, and it hasn’t even been made public yet. But it will be fairly soon. Samsung is expecting to start its event at 11AM ET today, and the keynote will likely last around an hour. The Galaxy Note 8 will also likely be up for pre-order before the end of the week, for those that are interested in pre-ordering the device and getting Samsung’s latest and greatest in hand as soon as possible.