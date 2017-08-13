Watch A K-Pop Music Video Shot Entirely On The LG G6

South Korean co-ed group Kard and TV channel Mnet recently teamed up with LG Electronics to shoot an entire music video on the LG G6, the company’s Android-powered flagship that was officially unveiled earlier this year at the latest iteration of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The end result of that collaboration can be seen below in the form of a new version of Kard’s Hola Hola M/V music video. The creation itself seemingly wasn’t edited on LG’s smartphone but also didn’t go through any heavy post-processing and the picture quality seen here is supposed to be representative of the real-world performance of the LG G6.

While relatively impressive for a video shot with a handset, portions of the clip are still somewhat shaky, with the LG G6 apparently being unable to completely stabilize the two 13-megapixel sensors on its rear plate. Even though the primary sensor of the device sports optical image stabilization (OIS), this particular technology traditionally does a better job of stabilizing pictures than it does with reducing video shakiness and the opposite is usually true for electronic image stabilization (EIS) that the upcoming LG V30 is rumored to support. Kard’s music video is a good example of the limitations of OIS, though the clip itself still looks impressive enough for LG to use it as an advertisement for the G6.

The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) put a large focus on the image quality of the LG G6, touting its photography capabilities as one of the main selling points of the handset. The primary sensor of the device features an aperture of f/1.8 and boasts phase detection autofocus (PDAF) support, whereas its secondary lens has an f/2.4 aperture, and the two are separated by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The Seoul-based phone maker is expected to continue pursuing this photography-oriented mobile product strategy in the coming months, with the company recently confirming that the main camera module of the LG V30 will have an aperture of f/1.6 and thus be the widest in the industry. LG’s next flagship is set to be officially unveiled on August 31 before becoming available for purchase at some point in September.