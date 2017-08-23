Walmart Support Is Coming For Google Express Users

Google Express users will be able to purchase products from Walmart starting sometime next month. Walmart adds to the already long lineup of retail outlets where users can order products through the shopping service. Supported establishments range from large store chains like Costco, Target, and Walgreens, to more specialized stores like Toys”R”Us, The Vitamin Shoppe, and PetSmart. Although the search giant did not provide any additional information, it is expected that Walmart products will appear on Google Express starting in late September. In the meantime, the company is offering a discount to consumers which will take effect once Walmart support goes live. In order to take advantage of this discount, users should enter their email addresses and ZIP codes to the Google Express web page. Those who will submit their emails will also be among the first to be informed once the support for Walmart stores goes live.

In order to gain traction in a field dominated by Amazon, Google’s shopping service will offer several features free of charge. Among these features is the free delivery of purchased items, which can be availed by simply buying more than $35 worth of products. This value, however, may differ depending on where the materials were ordered. The shopping service also makes extensive use of the search giant’s AI-powered personal assistant, the Google Assistant. The Assistant is capable of making and storing shopping lists to the Google Express app. Voice commands will also be available in case you want to add more shopping items on your list. If an item can be purchased through the service, an umbrella icon will appear near the items found on the shopping list. It can also be shared across numerous users, although only the creator may invite new users to view the shared list.

Once customers sign up through the Google Express page, they will be able to begin purchasing items through the service’s app and website. Customers will also be able to order items using voice commands through the Google Home. All of these features are free of charge, but such features will be restricted to people residing in the continental United States, at least at first.