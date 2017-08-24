Vodafone UK Now Selling The Sony Xperia Touch Projector

Vodafone UK is now selling the Sony Xperia Touch projector, the wireless carrier announced on Thursday. The gadget is priced at £1,399, which translates to a little under $1,800 and is largely in line with its price tags in other markets around the world. For the time being, Vodafone UK is only selling the black variant of the Sony Xperia Touch and it’s currently unclear whether the company will also be retailing other color options in the future. As expected, the firm is offering free shipping to anyone who purchases Sony’s latest portable projector, so long as they’re located in the United Kingdom.

Originally introduced at the latest iteration of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, it wasn’t until this June that the Tokyo, Japan-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) officially confirmed that the Sony Xperia Touch will be released on the Old Continent. Apart from the UK, the device is also available for purchase in a number of other European countries including France, Spain, and Denmark. The British division of Sony Mobile is also selling the Xperia Touch for the same price and offers the same free shipping to customers.

The device itself is aimed primarily at tech enthusiasts looking to experience the latest advancements in consumer electronics, as evidenced by its price tag. Its relatively portable metal body is 134 x 143 x 69mm in size and protects a projector capable of displaying an image on any flat surface, with Sony’s creation shipping with support for numerous modes designed for different types of projections. The Xperia Touch boasts support for autofocus and is capable of automatically rotating the projection depending on user’s actions, while its 23-inch projection supports multitouch and essentially acts as the display surface of an Android tablet. The device is powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 650 SoC and 3GB of RAM, in addition to featuring 32GB of native flash memory and a built-in battery which can provide you with around an hour or two of operation, depending on the exact use case. It’s currently unclear whether Sony is already developing a successor to the device, though if it is, the company may debut it come early 2018.