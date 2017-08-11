VIZIO TV’s Get Google Play Movies & TV Support

Today, Google Play announced that Google Play Movies & TV is now available on VIZIO’s latest TV’s. It’ll be available on its VIA+/D Series TV sets, which are the high end models from VIZIO. What this means is that users will be able to watch their full library from Google Play Movies & TV on their VIZIO TV’s without needing to buy a streaming device like Chromecast, Roku, Android TV or something similar. It makes it much simpler for users, especially if they don’t have a streaming device capable of 4K, but their TV is.

Google Play Movies & TV now has over 200 film distributors in its network. So you are likely to find some great movies and TV shows on Google Play Movies & TV. Unfortunately, Google does not yet offer up a subscription to Play Movies & TV just yet, like Netflix or Hulu do, but that has been rumored for quite some time. This means that you’ll need to either rent or buy each movie or TV Show individually. Of course, that’s not as great as having a subscription service that you can just stream movies on whenever you want. Google Play Movies & TV has everything in 1080p resolution or higher. Which means you’ll get a great picture, especially if you have a 4K TV. Now it does offer some stuff in “SD” which is equivalent to 480p, but everything does have an HD option.

Of course, VIZIO isn’t the only TV manufacturer that has Google Play Movies & TV built in. There are a number of other smart TV’s that already have the app, including LG, and Samsung TV’s, or even those TV’s with Roku built in, that TCL and RCA are now selling. Watching Google Play Movies & TV through your VIZIO TV may not be the best experience, but it is definitely the easiest experience. As you can simply go to the app switcher and choose the Google Play Movies & TV app to open it up and get started. You will need to login to your account, which can be a bit of a hassle, if you have a long Gmail email address or password.