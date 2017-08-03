Vivo Xplay 7 Leaks With An In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

The Vivo Xplay 7 presentation images leaked yesterday, and now several new renders of this phone surfaced online. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will get to see three images, each of which is showing off the alleged Vivo Xplay 7 in one color variant, three in total. You get to see this phone in Black, White and (Soft) Gold color options, and interestingly enough, the phone’s front, back and right side are shown off here, so we do get to check out the majority of this phone’s design.

This device is identical to the one that leaked yesterday, and it sports three cameras on the back, yesterday it seemed like one of those sensors might be an LED flash, but these images are far clearer than the ones that popped up yesterday, and it seems like these are all camera sensors. Interestingly enough, an LED flash is nowhere to be found. Both the front and back sides of this phone are curved, while the device’s display is also curved on the sides. The phone’s display comes with rounded edges, and its side bezels are almost non-existent. Bezels on the top and bottom are extremely thin as well, and it seems like this device will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, which does not exactly come to us as a surprise, considering that Vivo actually demonstrated this technology not long ago. The power / lock, volume up and volume down keys are included on the left-hand side of this phone, which is rather odd, while the SIM card tray can be found on the right-hand side of the Vivo Xplay 7.

The Vivo Xplay 7 will be a direct successor to the Vivo Xplay6 which was announced back in November last year. The Vivo Xplay6 was highly inspired by the Galaxy S7 Edge, but it seems like its successor is aiming for a much more unique design. We’re still not sure what specs will this phone sport, but it is expected to ship with a QHD panel, and the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. In addition to that, the Vivo Xplay 7 will probably pack in 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while Android Nougat will come pre-installed on it, along with Vivo’s Funtouch OS.