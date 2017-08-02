Vivo Xplay 7 Leaks With A Curved Display, Thin Bezels

The Vivo Xplay6 was quite an interesting smartphone, which was inspired by the Galaxy S7 Edge, and its successor, the Vivo Xplay 7, has just surfaced. If you take a look at the provided images, you will get to see some sort of a presentation which shows off the Vivo Xplay 7 handset. It seems like Vivo will opt to call this phone the Vivo Xplay 7, and not the Vivo Xplay7, which is quite interesting considering it’s not in line with the last gen phone. On the other hand, it is possible that this presentation does not show off accurate info, this is a leak we’re looking at after all.

In any case, the phone that you can see here comes with a curved display on the sides, and its top and bottom bezels are quite thin, while it basically has no bezel on the sides. This phone will offer on-screen buttons it seems, and judging by this image, it might include an in-display fingerprint scanner. This is not that surprising considering that Vivo actually showed off a prototype smartphone not long ago, which sported an in-display fingerprint scanner. This smartphone comes with a vertical dual or triple camera setup, these images are not clear enough for us to see what’s going on there. It is possible that the top two sensors are camera sensors, and the last one is an LED flash, that’s actually most probably it. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are all placed on the left-hand side of the Vivo Xplay 7, and it seems like this smartphone is made out of metal.

The Vivo Xplay6 was announced back in November 2016, which probably means that the Vivo Xplay 7 will land in Q4 this year. The Vivo Xplay 7, if today’s leak is accurate, will not resemble one of Samsung’s devices all that much, it actually looks rather different than other devices out in the market at the moment. The device is expected to sport an AMOLED display, while it will probably be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. Vivo will probably include 6GB or 8GB of RAM inside of that phone, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on it with the company’s Funtouch OS.